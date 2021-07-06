Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Royal Dutch Shell (LON: RDSB):

7/6/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/2/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/28/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) price target on the stock.

RDSB traded down GBX 28.80 ($0.38) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,421.60 ($18.57). The stock had a trading volume of 8,245,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,893. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,358.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. The company has a market capitalization of £110.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.56. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a one year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a one year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

Get Royal Dutch Shell plc alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is -0.44%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.