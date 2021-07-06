Analysts Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target at $129.45

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CM. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of CM stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.60. The company had a trading volume of 385,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,253. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $66.03 and a 12 month high of $120.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.74.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6,770.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after buying an additional 109,614 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the period. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

