UChain (UCN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,683.00

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. One UChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UChain has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. UChain has a total market capitalization of $24,798.79 and approximately $2,683.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00058571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.00929120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045038 BTC.

UChain Profile

UCN is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UChain is uchain.world . UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

UChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UCNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.