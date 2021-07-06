Elrond Price Hits $95.51 on Top Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $95.51 or 0.00280264 BTC on exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and approximately $90.94 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00039042 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00038390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00013436 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.06 or 0.03119445 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,018,716 coins and its circulating supply is 17,993,559 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

