Analysts Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.08. Consolidated Water posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. 123,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,209. The company has a market capitalization of $179.37 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.71%.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $27,834.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,149 shares of company stock worth $92,406. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.