Barton R. Brookman, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,149,023.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PDCE stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.36. 820,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,732. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $49.92.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. Equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

PDCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.