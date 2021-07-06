NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,993,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,096,000 after acquiring an additional 201,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,570,000 after buying an additional 1,597,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,571,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after buying an additional 361,893 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after buying an additional 3,362,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after buying an additional 157,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.70. 1,377,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.71. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 3.40.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

