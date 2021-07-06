Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.12. Franklin Covey posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 6.27%.

FC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NYSE FC traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $511.09 million, a PE ratio of 127.00, a PEG ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.75. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth $227,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,658 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 156,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 381,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Franklin Covey by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

