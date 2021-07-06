Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on the stock.

Civitas Social Housing stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 115.40 ($1.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,286. Civitas Social Housing has a 1-year low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 119.80 ($1.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.31. The company has a market capitalization of £718.32 million and a P/E ratio of 18.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.88%.

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

