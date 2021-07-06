Porvair (LON:PRV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

PRV stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 584 ($7.63). 8,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,200. Porvair has a one year low of GBX 422 ($5.51) and a one year high of GBX 608 ($7.94). The stock has a market cap of £269.63 million and a PE ratio of 31.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 569.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

