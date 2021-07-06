UniLend Hits Market Capitalization of $19.93 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $19.93 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002238 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00058590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.19 or 0.00933649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00045157 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UFT is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

