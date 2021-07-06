Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Upgraded at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TM17. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Investec raised Team17 Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 778.25 ($10.17).

Shares of LON TM17 traded up GBX 32.50 ($0.42) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 812.50 ($10.62). 533,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,799. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 703.53.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

