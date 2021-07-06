Ycash 24 Hour Volume Hits $21,161.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000740 BTC on major exchanges. Ycash has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $21,161.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.69 or 0.00342400 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00141443 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00197581 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002255 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

YEC is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,321,456 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.