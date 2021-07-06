VITE (VITE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.60 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One VITE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $23.46 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VITE has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00066250 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000230 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,017,452,137 coins and its circulating supply is 484,881,027 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VITEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.