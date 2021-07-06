CryptoFlow Trading Up 68.9% Over Last 7 Days (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 6th. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoFlow has traded up 68.9% against the dollar. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $502,536.39 and approximately $1,059.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00046738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00135430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00165985 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34,180.34 or 1.00091324 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.16 or 0.00952170 BTC.

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

