HYCON (HYC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $529,685.75

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One HYCON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HYCON has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $529,685.75 and approximately $77,878.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HYCON

HYC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,024,891,391 coins and its circulating supply is 2,674,891,390 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

