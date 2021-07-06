$986.40 Million in Sales Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to report sales of $986.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $917.00 million to $1.05 billion. Terex reported sales of $690.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Terex.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,008,010.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Sachs sold 29,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,540,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Terex by 222.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Terex by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 33,650 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Terex by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEX traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.96. 803,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,156. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Terex has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.