Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMIZF. Societe Generale raised Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oddo Bhf raised Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMIZF traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.26. 255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30. Meliá Hotels International has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $9.02.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by MeliÃ¡, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as MeliÃ¡ PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.