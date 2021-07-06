Insider Selling: Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) EVP Sells 2,888 Shares of Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Becky Schmitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $68.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,396,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.33.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

