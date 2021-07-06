Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $3.20 Per Share

Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 3.195 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Conwest Associates’s previous dividend of $0.75.

Shares of Conwest Associates stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.00. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611. Conwest Associates has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77.

Conwest Associates Company Profile

Conwest Associates, LP collects and distributes royalty payments. The company is based in Westlake Village, California.

