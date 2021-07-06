Financial Survey: Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) and Rotor Acquisition (NYSE:ROT)

Rotor Acquisition (NYSE:ROT) and Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Rotor Acquisition and Ekso Bionics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rotor Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Ekso Bionics -181.89% -94.26% -41.24%

This table compares Rotor Acquisition and Ekso Bionics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rotor Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ekso Bionics $8.88 million 7.48 -$15.82 million ($1.61) -3.26

Rotor Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ekso Bionics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.5% of Rotor Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rotor Acquisition and Ekso Bionics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rotor Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Ekso Bionics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ekso Bionics has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.48%. Given Ekso Bionics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than Rotor Acquisition.

About Rotor Acquisition

Rotor Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and rents exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets. The EksoWorks segment designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and rents exoskeleton devices to allow able-bodied users to perform difficult repetitive work for extended periods. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation and OttoBock Healthcare Product GmbH. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

