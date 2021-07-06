Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Insider Ronald A. Robinson Sells 1,450 Shares

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $221,139.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,324,470.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:ALG traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $165.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alamo Group by 65.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 725,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,218,000 after acquiring an additional 287,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,756,000 after buying an additional 48,514 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 334,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,293,000 after buying an additional 27,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 146,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,815,000 after buying an additional 16,754 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.