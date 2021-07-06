Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Sells $2,336,096.00 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,336,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

On Tuesday, June 29th, Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,320,132.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00.

Shares of MXIM stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.56. 1,660,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,412. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.21. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.17 and a 52-week high of $105.49.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.