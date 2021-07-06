Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG)

Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Challenger Energy Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04).
Challenger Energy Group Company Profile
