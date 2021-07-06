Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG)

Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Challenger Energy Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

Challenger Energy Group Company Profile

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Caribbean and South America. The company was formerly known as Bahamas Petroleum Company plc and changed its name to Challenger Energy Group PLC in May 2021. Challenger Energy Group PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

