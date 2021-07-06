Relx (LON:REL) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Relx (LON:REL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on REL. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,026 ($26.47) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,114 ($27.62) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,115.22 ($27.64).

LON REL traded up GBX 25.50 ($0.33) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,000 ($26.13). 2,469,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,514. The firm has a market cap of £38.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,889.10. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,000 ($26.13).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

