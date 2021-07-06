Zacks: Analysts Expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to post sales of $41.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.30 million and the highest is $41.50 million. Grid Dynamics reported sales of $22.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year sales of $165.00 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $198.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million.

GDYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

In related news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 207,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,819.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,138,209. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GDYN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,427. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

