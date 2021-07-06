Pizza (PIZZA) 1-Day Volume Tops $2,999.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, Pizza has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $2,999.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000932 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008160 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.01 or 0.01434568 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013768 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pizza Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

