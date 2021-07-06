Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $282.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $289.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Public Storage stock traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.94. 735,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,247. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.02. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $308.52. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSA. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Public Storage by 62.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

