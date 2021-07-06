$335.22 Million in Sales Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will report $335.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $346.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $323.61 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $146.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. SEB Equities assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $2,346,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $837,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after buying an additional 1,753,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,776. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 705.88%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.