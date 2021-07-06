$1.22 EPS Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.21. Fabrinet posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Shares of NYSE:FN traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.83. 281,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,805. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $97.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,010,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 221,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fabrinet (FN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.