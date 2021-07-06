Analysts Set AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Target Price at $75.67

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

APP stock traded down $4.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,456. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $90.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.72.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $603.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas purchased 16,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.23 per share, for a total transaction of $999,980.09. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,882,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,582,380.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,085 shares of company stock worth $1,892,290 in the last three months.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

