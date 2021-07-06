Analysts Set Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price at $222.78

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,430.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $181,972.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at $181,972.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,353. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 26,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth $69,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETSY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.81. 2,476,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,018. Etsy has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.21.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

