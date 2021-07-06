Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.53. The stock had a trading volume of 156,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,114. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.61 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.78.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Glaukos will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,870,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Glaukos by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

