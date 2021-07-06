Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Announce $2.65 EPS

Brokerages expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 to $3.57. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings of ($1.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 235.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $9.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $11.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

In other news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,958,967 shares of company stock valued at $87,962,444 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 239,273 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $604,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGLE traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 473,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,694. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.