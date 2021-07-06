Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will report $2.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $8.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.61.

NYSE MAS traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,122,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,601. Masco has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Masco by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

