Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.85

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 8346389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Netlist, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

