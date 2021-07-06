Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.85

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 8346389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.65.
About Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)
Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.
