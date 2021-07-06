Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $249.87

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $249.87 and last traded at $248.20, with a volume of 7548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DASTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Dassault Systèmes’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 15th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, July 15th.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASTY. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

