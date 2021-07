Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $249.87

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $249.87 and last traded at $248.20, with a volume of 7548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DASTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Dassault Systèmes’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 15th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, July 15th.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASTY. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.