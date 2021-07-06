EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In other EverQuote news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $343,220.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 498,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,640,986.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 508,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,172,299.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,075 shares of company stock worth $1,210,104 in the last quarter. 37.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,102,000 after acquiring an additional 199,657 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,009,000 after acquiring an additional 284,025 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 93,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,507,000 after acquiring an additional 49,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,909. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $914.33 million, a P/E ratio of -65.88 and a beta of 1.36.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

