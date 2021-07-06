$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings per share of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.39. Jabil reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $57.08. 898,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $58.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,098,899. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $158,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,866,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,061,798. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,461 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

