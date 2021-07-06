TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.32.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut TAL Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.
Shares of NYSE:TAL traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.79. The stock had a trading volume of 20,611,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,871,631. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $19.94 and a 12-month high of $90.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -110.84 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
