TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.32.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut TAL Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE:TAL traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.79. The stock had a trading volume of 20,611,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,871,631. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $19.94 and a 12-month high of $90.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -110.84 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

