Alchemy Pay Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.56 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.06 or 0.00339078 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00141661 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00192679 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006640 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003121 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000850 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,725,761,523 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

