CloakCoin Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001219 BTC on popular exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $17,859.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000965 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00047896 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00036583 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,664,904 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

