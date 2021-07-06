Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives $24.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on TPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 61,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPH stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $21.37. 960,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.17.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

