Analysts Set Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) PT at $40.29

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 903,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,496. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its stake in Flowserve by 1,520.0% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Flowserve by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.