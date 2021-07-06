Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.95 Million

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will report sales of $9.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.29 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $48.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.59 million to $48.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $97.12 million, with estimates ranging from $91.04 million to $103.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 302.93% and a negative return on equity of 275.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on XERS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,073.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XERS stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.94. 1,811,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,033. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $261.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.