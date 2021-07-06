Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will report sales of $9.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.29 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $48.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.59 million to $48.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $97.12 million, with estimates ranging from $91.04 million to $103.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 302.93% and a negative return on equity of 275.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on XERS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,073.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XERS stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.94. 1,811,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,033. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $261.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

