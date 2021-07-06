Yield Protocol (YIELD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 6th. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $1.55 million and $85,125.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00058043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.16 or 0.00922300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00044801 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

