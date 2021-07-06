Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.50 million-$11 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 million.

IMMR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Immersion from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

IMMR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 666,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.43. Immersion has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%. Analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

