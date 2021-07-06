Stakinglab Price Tops $0.0020 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $824.09 and approximately $1.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00022348 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005411 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001624 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

