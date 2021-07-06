Zoracles Reaches One Day Volume of $85,415.00 (ZORA)

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last seven days, Zoracles has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zoracles has a market cap of $713,328.91 and approximately $85,415.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoracles coin can currently be bought for approximately $130.57 or 0.00385167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00046086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00133227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00165866 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,948.57 or 1.00140876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.38 or 0.00947999 BTC.

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com . The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoracles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoracles using one of the exchanges listed above.

