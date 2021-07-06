(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of (MKGAY) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of MKGAY stock remained flat at $$38.36 during midday trading on Tuesday. (MKGAY) has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $42.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

